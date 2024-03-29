Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $811.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th.

LRCX stock opened at $971.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $907.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.59. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $480.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

