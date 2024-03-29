Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.90.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

