Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

