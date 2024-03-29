LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73,334.21

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $73,334.21 and $178.34 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

