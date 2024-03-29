LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

LendingTree Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

