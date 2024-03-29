LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

LG Display Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. LG Display has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Get LG Display alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.