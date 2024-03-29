Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Acquires $19,075.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund J. Burke bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
ASG opened at $5.49 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
