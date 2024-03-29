Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Acquires $19,075.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund J. Burke bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

ASG opened at $5.49 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 209,674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.