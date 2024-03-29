Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Buys 342,703 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 342,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $2,385,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,702,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,572,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $19,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $10,077,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 184.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 591,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.