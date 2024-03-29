Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Buys 342,703 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 342,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $2,385,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,702,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,572,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LILAK opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
