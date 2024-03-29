Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 189,759 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,097,380.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $161,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,922,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $63,175,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 961,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,143,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $27,348,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

