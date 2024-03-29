LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09. LifeSpeak has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

About LifeSpeak

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.