Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,969,131.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 10.9 %

LWAY stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lifeway Foods

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.