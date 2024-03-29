LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

