Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $5.56 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $41.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,847,341 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,825,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00563159 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
