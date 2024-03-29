Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.63

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 13751708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

