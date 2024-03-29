Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,272 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,369,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,428,000 after acquiring an additional 379,273 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 733,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

