Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $300.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.39. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.