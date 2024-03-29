Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 218.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 840,094 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 861,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 136,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 523,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,675 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

