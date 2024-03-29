Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 689,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,943,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

