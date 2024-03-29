LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 181,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 477,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

LXU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

The company has a market cap of $640.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

