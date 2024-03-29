Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday.
Shares of LCID opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
