Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.