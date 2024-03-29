Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,206 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

