Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 4.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.69. 3,872,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,868,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Lyft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,044 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $34,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

