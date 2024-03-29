Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $30.92 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $30.92 million and $40,786.76 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015934 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00023019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,298.64 or 1.00332047 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00141648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000073 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,428.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.