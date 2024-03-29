Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
