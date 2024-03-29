Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.