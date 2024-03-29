Maritza Gomez Montiel Sells 7,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 2,583,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,340,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,091,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

