Mark H. Kleinman Sells 4,350 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total value of $1,105,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $262.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $263.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

