Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

