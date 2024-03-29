Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Down 0.1%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. 551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.