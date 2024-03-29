Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $160.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $146.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,221,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Masimo by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Masimo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

