Matador Resources’ (MTDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.