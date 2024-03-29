Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

