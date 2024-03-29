Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87,296 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

