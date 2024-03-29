Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $179.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $433,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

