MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 493 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. 3,708,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.81 and a 200 day moving average of $487.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

