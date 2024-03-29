MBL Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,500,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT remained flat at $235.79 on Friday. 162,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

