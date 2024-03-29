McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.