McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,054 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. 1,480,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $115.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

