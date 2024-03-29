McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.04. 224,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,579. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

