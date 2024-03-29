McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. 3,897,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

