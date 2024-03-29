McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,089 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.84. The stock had a trading volume of 185,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

