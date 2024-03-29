McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,914 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. 2,074,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,567. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.