McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.50. 1,585,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

