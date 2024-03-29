McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.87. 1,267,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

