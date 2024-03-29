McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $138,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP increased its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.