McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $36,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 325.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2,344.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680,161 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 1,876,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

