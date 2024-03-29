McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.5 %

JBL traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,558. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.