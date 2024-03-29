McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.16. The stock had a trading volume of 432,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,913. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.40. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

