McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $120.62. 1,624,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,296. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

