McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.20. 324,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $354.73. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

