McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 176 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $762.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,491. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $769.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

